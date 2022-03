STONEHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a serious crash involving a Massachusetts State Police Cruiser on I-93 early Friday morning.

A large tanker truck was seen nearly pinning the cruiser against the cliff wall on the side of the highway in Stoneham.

At least one person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital but their current condition is unknown at this time.

State police plan to hold a 6:30 a.m. briefing regarding the crash.