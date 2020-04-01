Mass. state courts closed until May 4

BOSTON (WPRI) — After two previous orders limiting appearances and jury empanelment at the state courts of Massachusetts, the state’s Supreme Judicial Court said Wednesday all courts will be closed to the public for upwards of the next month — until May 4.

The restriction is due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and efforts worldwide to stop people from spreading it.

All trials that were set to begin before May 1 are now continued to dates past May 4, according to the court’s spokesperson, Erika Gully-Santiago — unless it was a bench trial in a civil matter.

Bench civil trials can be conducted by telephone or videoconference, and all other hearings that can be done virtually will take place that way. Court filings will be accepted by electronic mail or other electronic means.

While court buildings will continue to remain closed, court clerk, register, and recorder offices will continue conducting business in closed venues.

The Trial Court plans to launch on Thursday a telephone helpline for the public to navigate civil and criminal cases. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The phone number is (833) 91-COURT (833-912-6878).