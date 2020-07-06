Mass. Senate unveils new police reform legislation

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Lawmakers in Massachusetts unveiled new legislation Monday that would create a certification program for police officers and allow for a thorough investigation into misconduct.

The bill was introduced in the Massachusetts Senate, and will prohibit excessive use of force by law enforcement, including banning choke holds. Facial recognition technology would also be put on hold until it can be further studied.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the new certification program back in June. The authors of the legislation said it incorporates most of the policy proposals in Baker’s bill.

“The time for action is now. We must seize this moment,” Senate President Karen Spilka said.

The doctrine that protects police officers from lawsuits except in extreme circumstances would also be repealed and reformed.

