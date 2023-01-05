BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka is looking to send people to college without needing loans at all.

She kicked off the new legislative session Wednesday by proposing free community college for all state residents.

Spilka said that community college students are often working parents, recent immigrants and those from low-income backgrounds who often have to choose between attending classes and putting food on the table.

At Bristol Community College, for example, a full-time in-state student living off-campus and not receiving financial aid would pay around $4,500 a year for tuition, fees, books and supplies.

During this legislative session, Spikla said she wants to see the senate figure out how to dedicate more funds to public higher education across the commonwealth, including making a two-year program free of charge.

“A significant commitment to public higher education will ensure that every resident, regardless of zip code, will have access to the spark of opportunity to create a hopeful future,” Spilka said.

No legislation has been filed yet but a spokesperson for Spilka said she looks forward to working with her colleagues to get something drafted this season.