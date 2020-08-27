Mass. search and rescue crew sent to Louisiana to provide aid amid Hurricane Laura

BEVERLY, Mass. (WPRI) — Before Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana Thursday morning, crews from Massachusetts prepared to leave for the Pelican State.

Massachusetts Task Force 1 (MA-TF1) is a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) search and rescue crew based in Beverly.

MA-TF1 is one of 28 FEMA US&R Task Forces spread throughout the continental United States trained and equipped by FEMA to handle structural collapse.

The task force is comprised of highly trained firefighters, technical rescue technicians, medical professionals, canine handlers, engineers, physicians, and civilians with specialty skills from various cities and departments located throughout New England, according to its website.

The workers were preparing their gear Wednesday night, which included their own boats for water rescues.

Bob Better, Task Force leader, explained what it’s like to get the call for help.

“The heart rate goes up, the blood pressure goes up and the breathing rate goes up,” Better said. “But then you’ve got to take a step back and take a deep breath, and realize that you’re trained to do this stuff.”

MA-TF1 is not the only crew based in Massachusetts sent to help.

A U.S. Coast Guard team from Air Station Cape Cod traveled south on Tuesday. Officials said the MH-60 Jayhawk crew will be staged in Texas.