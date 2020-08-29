Mass sales tax holiday held this weekend

BOSTON (WPRI) — The annual Massachusetts sales tax holiday is taking place this weekend.

“The annual sales tax holiday is an opportunity for us to support small businesses and consumers, and this year, it’s a great way to support our economy that’s been impacted by COVID-19,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

“This pandemic has created enormous challenges for the Commonwealth’s small businesses, and the sales tax-free weekend is one way that we can encourage more economic activity to help Main Street businesses and local economies.”

“As the Commonwealth continues its phased reopening process, we recognize that many small businesses continue to face difficulties,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.

“We are proud that our Administration worked with the Legislature to enact legislation making the sales tax holiday permanent and look forward to this years tax free weekend and the economic activity that will come with it.”

In 2018, Baker signed legislation that makes the annual sales tax holiday permanent.