Mass. RMV still requiring appointments as state of emergency ends

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) announced Tuesday that while Gov. Charlie Baker has lifted the state of emergency, many of its initiatives put in place during the pandemic will continue.

For in-person transactions, RMV customers will still be served by appointment only. Those who are not vaccinated are required to wear a face mask inside RMV branches.

The RMV says it will also continue to hold dedicated hours on Wednesdays for customers 65 years and older at some locations, conduct suspension hearings by phone, allow learner’s permit tests online, and use state vehicles for anyone taking road tests.

Everyone in a vehicle during a road test must wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status, according to the RMV.

Additionally, drop-off and pick-up service will still be available at registration drop-off centers.

Some executive orders associated with the RMV have been rescinded, however. The agency says people once again have seven calendar days from the date they get rid of a vehicle to transfer the registration to a new one.

During the pandemic, that grace period was lengthened to 21 days.

In-vehicle observation hours for junior operators also reverted back to driving schools for applicants who got their learner’s permit on or after May 29. Junior operators are required to complete six hours of observing another student driver and 40 supervised driving hours with a parent or guardian.