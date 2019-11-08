Mass. RMV services unavailable this weekend due to system upgrades

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Services through the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) will not be available this holiday weekend.

The registry is in the final stage of its new technology upgrade and it will not be able to process transactions. Services will be available again at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The RMV will be converting roughly 1.4 billion records to the new technology platform.

This doesn’t just impact RMV service centers. Car dealerships, inspection stations, insurance companies and AAA will not be able to process transactions through the RMV during the long weekend.

The RMV said they will not be able to register cars, licenses, issue inspections or complete any online or phone transactions.

“We appreciate the public’s patience, cooperation, and understanding as the RMV completes its transition to a new platform that will greatly enhance the quality and number of online vehicle transactions available to our customers,” said RMV’s Acting Registrar, Jamey Tesler. “This transition began with the introduction of new customer credentialing and licensing service in March 2018 and, as with any major organization-wide technology change, we expect an initial learning curve for our staff, business partners, and customers.”

Back in March of 2018, the transition began to the new system which will allow the registry to process the federally mandated REAL ID. The RMV said the new system will be more convenient for customers and businesses.

The current system is more than 30 years old, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.