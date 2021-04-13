Mass. RMV extends grace period another month for inspection stickers

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) has again extended the grace period for inspections due to an ongoing system outage.

Owners with expired March and April 2021 stickers now have through May 31 to get inspected, instead of the original April 30 deadline extension.

Newly purchased vehicles registered on or after March 23, will be granted until April 30 to get inspected, when they typically must be within seven days of registration.

Recent inspection rejections in their six-day free retest window will be afforded one extra day for each day the system remains unavailable.

Police are aware of the extensions, the RMV added.

A vendor that facilities vehicle inspections in the state, Applus Technologies, experienced a malware attacked on March 30.

Applus said their systems will be operating by April 17 in Mass., according to the RMV.