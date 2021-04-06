Mass. RMV allowing grace period for expired inspection stickers

QUINCY, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is allowing a grace period for some inspection stickers due to an ongoing system outage.

The outage began on March 30 and the vendor, Applus Technologies, Inc., is still working to restore services. The RMV said inspections are not expected to be possible until after April 9.

“The RMV shares the frustrations and disappointment with the tremendous inconvenience Applus’s outage is causing and recognizes the significant impacts on customers and business owners across the Commonwealth,” Acting Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie said.

The RMV released the following information regarding expired inspection stickers:

Motor vehicles with expired inspection stickers from March 2021 (“3” sticker on windshield) should be granted until April 30, 2021, to obtain an inspection.

Vehicles newly purchased or registered on or after Tuesday, March 23, 2021, should be granted until April 30, 2021, to obtain an inspection. Newly purchased vehicles must typically be inspected within seven days of registration.

Customers who recently had an inspection rejection and are in the 60-day free retest window will be afforded one extra day for each day Applus’s system remains unavailable, but should plan to facilitate their inspection as soon as possible once the system is restored and stations are online.

Law enforcement has been made aware of these adjustments, according to the RMV.

For more information and updates on the outage, visit the RMV’s website.