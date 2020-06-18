Mass. restaurant owners say outdoor dining has boosted business

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Outdoor dining has been underway in Massachusetts for a little more than week and it’s been a welcome relief to many restaurants across the state.

Janice Dey, owner of The Westporter, said keeping up with the expenses of take out was difficult, but it helped keep her catering company and pub afloat throughout its closure.

“I started to do some take out because we have a community that we love, and we like to support our farmers,” she said.

When the state gave restaurant owners the green light to begin outdoor dining, Dey decided to transform the empty space next to the parking lot.

“We’re feeding people, and I believe that food is like comfort,” she said. “Collectively and individually, we’re all really stressed, so we’re hoping that people will come here and have a cocktail, have a drink.”

Dey shares the same frustrations as Liz Carpenter, the co-owner of Faneeks in Fall River.

Both women wonder if, when restrictions began to relax in Rhode Island, their customers began heading across the state line.

“Fridays have historically been our strongest day, and it was Friday at six o’clock, prime dinner time, and I walked out and there wasn’t a single car,” Carpenter said. “That was the first week Rhode Island allowed sit-down meals.”

Now that there are more options in Massachusetts, both women said they’ve made major changes to allow for outdoor dining, and they’re hopeful more customers will give them a chance.

“We haven’t worked all of the kinks out about the serving out yet, but it’s no-contact, you order at the window and we drop it at your table,” Dey said.

Both women said they realize it’s not all about the food, but also about the dining experience, which is now available once again in Massachusetts.

“We’ve gotten back into the fashion of asking [customers] if they want to eat in or to go, and I have one employee scheduled for their entire shift – stationed out here to sanitize and deliver food to the tables,” Carpenter said.

In Massachusetts, all tables at restaurants must be at least 6 feet apart and dinners groups can only consist of six people or less.