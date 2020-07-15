Mass. reports third EEE-positive mosquito sample

In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016 photo, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. The mosquito is a vector for the proliferation of the Zika virus spreading throughout Latin America. New figures from Brazil’s Health Ministry show that the Zika virus outbreak has not caused as many confirmed cases of a rare brain defect as first feared. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

CARVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The Masschusetts Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that the state has found its third mosquito sample test positive for eastern equine encephalitis (EEE).

The health department says EEE was found in a mosquito sample collected on July 13 in Carver. This is the first time this year that a mosquito sample has tested positive for EEE in Plymouth County.

The risk levels for Carver and surrounding communities will be updated Thursday, the health department said.

So far this year, the EEE-risk levels for Wendell, Orange, Athol and New Salem have been raised to moderate after two mosquito samples in Franklin County tested positive for the disease.

Last year’s mosquito season began quietly but quickly erupted in Southern New England, raising EEE risk levels significantly across both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. At least one person died from EEE in Rhode Island, six deaths in Massachusetts and three in Connecticut.

The West Nile Virus has also been detected this year in mosquito samples collected in Belmont, though no risk levels were elevated due to the findings.