Mass. National Guard to help with busing students

FILE — Massachusetts National Guard soldiers help with logistics in this Friday, April 17, 2020 file photo, at a food distribution site outside City Hall, in Chelsea, Mass. Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, activated the state’s National Guard to help with busing students to school as districts across the country struggle to hire enough drivers. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ governor has activated the state’s National Guard to help with busing students to school as districts across the country struggle to hire enough drivers.

Gov. Charlie Baker said that 250 guard personnel will be available to serve as drivers of school transport vans.

Guard members began training on Tuesday, with 90 of them to be deployed to Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell and Lynn.

Schools across the United States are offering hiring bonuses, providing the training needed to get a commercial driver’s license and increasing hourly pay to attract more drivers this year.