Mass. man pleads guilty to manslaughter in daughter’s death

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who according to authorities allowed his wife to severely beat their two children for years, which eventually led to the death of their 6-year-old daughter in 2018, has been sent to prison for eight years.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that 42-year-old Marvin Brito, of Fitchburg, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to manslaughter, permitting substantial injury to a child, and reckless child endangerment.

Prosecutors say Brito’s wife routinely beat their children and he did not do enough to stop it.

Brito’s wife is charged with murder and her case is pending.