BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man has been convicted of beating his own mother to death nearly six years ago, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Danny Lopes Jr., 39, of West Bridgewater, was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder.

Lopes was also found guilty of intimidating a witness, according to Cruz, after he sent a threatening note from prison to a witness who testified during his 12-day trial.

Cruz said Lopes bludgeoned 77-year-old Julia Fernandes to death with a fireplace log inside their Columbus Avenue home back in August 2017.

Police arrested Lopes the next day after he was found hiding inside a relative’s North Providence apartment.

Lopes is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1.