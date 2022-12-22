BOSTON (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man was convicted earlier this week of managing an elaborate drug trafficking scheme that involved hiding cocaine inside custom-built furniture.

Abel Montilla, 49, of Springfield, was found guilty Monday of possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute and conspiracy.

United States Attorney Damian Williams said Montilla belonged to a drug trafficking organization and was responsible for managing the shipments of cocaine-filled furniture.

Williams said Montilla traveled from Massachusetts to Florida at least a dozen times between September 2018 and June 2019 to ensure the successful delivery of the furniture from Puerto Rico to the United States.

Williams estimates that the drug trafficking organization shipped 4,000 grams of cocaine into the country in total. The cocaine was reportedly packaged in hundred-kilogram quantities and concealed inside more than 70 custom cube-shaped coffee tables.

Montilla is believed to be affiliated with at least 12 of the 27 known furniture shipments, according to Williams. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2023.