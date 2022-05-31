MILFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested the man who they believe tampered with a woman’s car in Milford earlier this month.

Alexander Yee, 39, of Winchendon, was taken into custody Tuesday following an investigation into the incident, which occurred in the Target parking lot off Fortune Boulevard.

The victim told detectives she was returning to her vehicle when she noticed one of her tires was flat.

Police said she was able to drive her car to a nearby gas station, where she refilled her tire.

But her car wouldn’t restart, according to police. It was later determined that someone had tampered with her gas tank by pouring a “liquid substance” into it.

Similar incidents have been reported in surrounding communities, including Franklin, Bellingham, Holliston and Medway.

It’s unclear at this time whether Yee is responsible for those as well, however, police have confirmed he is a person of interest.

Police estimate that Yee caused $1,600 worth of damage to the Milford victim’s car. He’s since been charged with malicious destruction of property of over $1,200.

This is not Yee’s first brush with the law. Police said he was out on probation and was wearing a GPS monitor at the time of the incident.

Yee is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, where he is expected to face additional charges.