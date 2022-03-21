LEOMINSTER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man was among the four Marines who died last week during a NATO exercise.

Capt. Ross Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, was killed when their Osprey aircraft crashed in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle.

The other three men are identified as Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

“The Marines who tragically passed in the accident are all heroes,” Gov. Charlie Baker posted on Twitter.

In a statement issued Sunday night, a Marine Corps spokesman said the bodies were removed from the crash site and were in the process of being returned to the U.S.

Reynolds joined the Marine Corps in 2017 and served as a pilot stationed in North Carolina. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War On Terrorism Service Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

“We honor his service to our nation and pray for his family,” Baker wrote.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area at the time the aircraft went down.