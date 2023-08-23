KINGSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A 31-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly leaving rocks in the same stretch of road in Kingston, Massachusetts, over the past six months.

Police say Cameron Currier was arraigned on 11 counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and nine counts of attempt to commit crime (malicious damage to a motor vehicle).

Currier had been leaving rocks, some weighing as much as 50 pounds, in the road with the intention of damaging vehicles, according to police.

Investigators had no leads until Monday night when an officer hid in the woods along Route 27 and saw a white pickup truck stop, then found a large rock in the road.

Police said they followed the truck to a home around the corner and arrested Currier.

No one was seriously hurt in the crashes, but 11 vehicles were damaged, totaling roughly $100,000.

“We’re worried maybe about motorcycles or somebody trying to avoid it, swerving into the oncoming lane and striking another vehicle,” Det. Lt. Michael Skowyra said. “Thank God nothing like that happened.”

Currier had no comment on the allegations and is due back in court in October.