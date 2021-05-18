Mass. lawmakers weighing which emergency orders should become law

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Massachusetts State House

BOSTON (AP) — More than a year after COVID-19 upended Beacon Hill, Massachusetts lawmakers are scrambling to adjust to a post-pandemic world — and to decide what lessons learned from the past year should be enshrined in state law.

The two top Democrats in the Legislature — Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano — said they’ve asked the Baker administration for a list of executive orders and emergency resolutions issued during the pandemic.

The two made the request after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that all remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Massachusetts on Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/14/21: Federal relief money poll, Rep. Cheney ouster

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams