BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts lawmakers are set to debate and vote on a bill that would allow undocumented people to obtain a driver’s license.

The Mass. House of Representatives could take up the legislation on Wednesday after it easily passed through the committee last week.

Supporters say these people are already driving illegally, so this would give them a license and provide them with insurance, benefitting them and others on the road.

The bill is known as the Work and Family Mobility Act and already has the support of over 270 businesses and organizations. Those that oppose the bill say it’s a waste of resources.

Leaders were still working to secure enough votes to override a potential veto from Gov. Charlie Baker, who has opposed versions of the bill in the past.

If it becomes law, Massachusetts would become the 17th state to give undocumented people a license even if they’re not eligible for other legal documents in the United States.

Ahead of the vote, Dartmouth Rep. Chris Markey told the Boston Globe he had trouble providing a privilege to “people who are not properly here.”

Fall River Rep. Alan Silvia, a former police officer for two decades, told the Boston Globe he supports this version of the bill after speaking with law enforcement about it.

Baker is focusing on the current system in place, which is the Real ID law.

“We worked hard a few years ago to pass bipartisan legislation to establish a process in Massachusetts that required lawful presence and I support that position,” he said.

Last year the Rhode Island Senate passed a similar bill but the House never took it up.