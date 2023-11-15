BOSTON (WPRI) — In Massachusetts, lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban the use of Native American mascots at public schools.

The bill would prohibit any public school from using “an athletic team name, logo, or mascot which names, refers to, represents, or is associated with Native Americans.”

Advocates are hoping to pass the bill during this legislative session.

If passed, 23 schools would need to change their logo including locally: Bristol County Agricultural, Dartmouth, Foxboro, Middleboro, King Philip Regional, and Seekonk high schools.

About 25 years ago, there were more than 90 districts in Massachusetts that used native mascots.

Right now, Maine is the only state in New England with such a ban in place.