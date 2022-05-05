BOSTON (WPRI) — State senators in Massachusetts are scheduled to debate a proposal Thursday that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license.

The Senate bill is similar to the proposal that House lawmakers passed in February.

The legislation would require individuals to provide documentation to obtain a license including proof of their identity, residency in the state, and date of birth. The new rules would apply to those who don’t have proof they are in the country legally, including those not eligible for a Social Security number.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles would be required to come up with regulations about what specific kinds of documentation are acceptable. The licenses would not become available until July 1, 2023.

The measure is backed by Democrats, as well as immigrant rights activists and law enforcement groups. Republicans have been vocal opponents, and want to completely overhaul the bill.

An amendment filed would bar undocumented immigrants from a typical license and instead make them eligible for an entirely new license type, a “driver privilege card,” which would require a clean record, five years of residency, and proof they paid their taxes.

Gov. Charlie Baker has expressed opposition to similar efforts in the past. An aide to Baker previously said he supports existing state laws that allow those in the country legally to obtain driver’s licenses.

Opponents also raised concerns over automatic voter registration.

“States that have driver privilege cards completely separate the issue of driving with a license from voting,” Baker said. “In Massachusetts, a big piece of the way we’ve organized voter registration is through the issuance and distribution of driver’s licenses.”

If passed by the Senate, the bill then heads to Baker’s desk. Senate Democrats believe they have enough votes to override a possible veto from Baker.

If approved, Massachusetts would join more than a dozen other states, including Connecticut and Vermont, that already have similar laws.

