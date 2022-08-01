BOSTON (WPRI) — After years of debate, lawmakers in Massachusetts have reached an agreement to legalize sports betting in the Bay State.

“I am proud to announce that the Sports Betting Conference Committee has reached an agreement on legislation that will legalize wagering on professional and collegiate sports in Massachusetts, bringing the immense economic benefits of a legal sports betting industry to MA,” Speaker Ron Mariano wrote on Twitter.

The decision came early Monday morning as lawmakers worked past the midnight deadline to wrap up its legislative session.

Details on the proposal have not yet been released.

