Mass. lawmaker pushes bill requiring autism-related training for police, teachers

Massachusetts

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) — A Massachusetts state representative is leading a push for police and teachers to be better prepared to interact with those living with autism.

Rep. Alan Silvia worked as a police officer in Fall River for more than two decades. He told the Herald News that officers lack mental health disorders training, which says could lead to dangerous interactions.

He is now sponsoring legislation that would require autism-related training for teacher aides and law enforcement. Silvia said the training would help police and paraprofessionals know how to appropriately interact with people on the autism spectrum.

The autism training bill was sent to the committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities.

Silvia is also sponsoring another bill that would allow children with autism who are living with their parents to be covered by their parent’s medical insurance past age 26. That’s been referred to the state’s committee on financial services.

Both bills will be scheduled for hearings later this year, he said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/16/21: Mike Sabitoni

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community