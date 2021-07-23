Mass. House OKs sports betting bill but fate in Senate uncertain

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A man makes a sports bet at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City NJ on Friday March 19, 2021, the first full day of the NCAA March Madness tournament. Last year, it was March sadness as the NCAA college basketball tournament got canceled days before it was supposed to start, due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts House lawmakers have overwhelming approved a bill to legalize sports betting in the state, but its fate in the Senate remains uncertain.

The state House of Representatives voted 156-3 Thursday night to approve the measure, which would allow the state’s licensed casinos and simulcast and live horse racing facilities to offer sports bets.

It would also place a 12.5% tax on revenues from in-person wagers and 15% on revenues from mobile bets.

Senate leaders haven’t committed to taking up sports betting before its August recess. A bill pending in that chamber also differs significantly from the House version.

