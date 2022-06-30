BOSTON (AP) — The Democrat-controlled Massachusetts House of Representatives has approved a bill that aims to protect abortion providers and people seeking abortions from actions taken by other states.

The bill passed Wednesday is part of a wider effort by officials to build a firewall to ensure abortion access in Massachusetts after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The House bill echoes an executive order signed last week by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker barring state agencies from assisting another state’s investigation into those receiving or delivering reproductive health services that are legal in Massachusetts.

It now goes to the Senate.