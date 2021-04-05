Mass. hospital worker spots shipment of counterfeit face masks

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This December 2020 image provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shows a counterfeit N95 surgical mask that was seized by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Federal investigators are probing a massive counterfeit N95 mask operation sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities, and government agencies and expect the number to rise significantly in coming weeks. The fake 3M masks are at best a copyright violations and at worst unsafe fakes that put unknowing health care workers at grave risk for coronavirus. And they are becoming increasingly difficult to spot. (ICE via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — A sharp-eyed worker at a Massachusetts hospital is being credited with spotting a shipment of tens of thousands of counterfeit N95 surgical masks that could have potentially put the health of frontline medical workers at risk.

Officials at South Shore Health said Monday that James “Barry” O’Shaughnessy, manager of procurement of at the Weymouth-based health care organization, recently placed an order for 30,000 masks.

When they arrived, he noticed something was awry. He said the labels were different.

He consulted with a 3M representative who confirmed that they were counterfeit.

The Department of Homeland Security seized the masks and is investigating.

