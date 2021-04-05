Mass. hospital worker spots shipment of counterfeit face masks

BOSTON (AP) — A sharp-eyed worker at a Massachusetts hospital is being credited with spotting a shipment of tens of thousands of counterfeit N95 surgical masks that could have potentially put the health of frontline medical workers at risk.
Officials at South Shore Health said Monday that James “Barry” O’Shaughnessy, manager of procurement of at the Weymouth-based health care organization, recently placed an order for 30,000 masks.
When they arrived, he noticed something was awry. He said the labels were different.
He consulted with a 3M representative who confirmed that they were counterfeit.
The Department of Homeland Security seized the masks and is investigating.