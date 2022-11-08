YARMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Dennis Yarmouth Regional High School employee after he reportedly assaulted and raped a child.

Daniel Robles was taken into custody Monday and charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14 and rape of a child.

Robles may face additional charges as the investigation proceeds.

The investigation is not connected to Robles’ place of employment, according to police.

Robles has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.