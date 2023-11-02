BOSTON (WWLP) — A grant of $5.2 million was announced by the Healey-Driscoll Administration to provide individuals experiencing homelessness a safe space to recover after a hospital visit.

The Medical Respite Pilot Program is a partnership between health care agencies and community-based organizations that will offer 40 beds of temporary housing with clinical support while program participants receive assistance in finding suitable long-term housing. The program will help reduce health care costs and utilization, hospital capacity, and housing outcomes.

The following organizations awarded include:

Clinical and Support Options, Inc.

Duffy Health Center, Inc.

Lynn Community Health Center and Lifebridge, Inc.

Mental Health Association, Inc. and Trinity Healthcare for the Homeless

South Middlesex Opportunity Council and UMass Memorial Medical Center

“Investing in partnerships between health care agencies and service providers is part of our commitment to delivering health care to residents where they are,” said Governor Maura Healey. “It is important to provide people who are experiencing homelessness with a safe place to recover from hospital visits, receive access to key clinical supports and help them achieve long-term housing stabilization.”

“We know that there are many factors that impact a person’s ability to access and recover from care,” said Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll. “This Medical Respite Pilot Program is an innovative way for us to target the different elements that affect a person’s health and wellbeing and lets us connect them to needed services.”

“Today, we take a significant step towards providing more compassionate and integrated health care in Massachusetts, especially for our residents experiencing homelessness,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh. “By working together with health care agencies and providers, we are not just improving the flow within our emergency departments and hospitals; we are offering residents a safe place to recuperate. The launch of this Medical Respite Pilot Program Grant shows our commitment to providing quality health care and also addressing health-related social needs.”

“MassHealth is proud to announce these grants and partnerships between healthcare agencies and homelessness services providers,” said Assistant Secretary for MassHealth Mike Levine. “The Medical Respite Pilot Program grants will help us scale an important care model that improves healthcare outcomes for our members experiencing homelessness as they leave the hospital.”