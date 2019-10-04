Mass. federal judge set to hear two vaping-related lawsuits

BOSTON, MA (WPRI) — Following the order of a temporary ban prohibiting the sells of e-cigarettes or vaping products in Massachusetts, a Boston federal judge is set to hear two lawsuits Friday aiming to overturn it.

Members of the Vapor Technology Association filed the suit on Tuesday.

They are asking the judge to immediately end the ban set in place by Governor Charlie Baker last week.

As signed, the executive order bans the sales of vaping products statewide for the next four months.

Governor Baker said the ban is in place until the state gets more information from the Centers for Disease Control.

On Thursday, hundreds of vaping supporters were seen on the steps of the Statehouse.

Many of those protesting are business owners who said they are against the ban, and support of the lawsuits.

Michael Sheen is an e-liquid distributor and said he has been ordered to clear his store shelves.

“The big impact was the sudden ban. Everyone was stuck with so much product. They had so chance to move it,” said Sheen.

Sheen said he has already had to lay off three of his employees due to lack of sales.

“You’ve got the holidays coming up in a month or two, so this is a bad time. People have families,” said Sheen.

A federal judge will hear two of the lawsuits in a preliminary injunction scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.