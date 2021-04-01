Mass. Education Commissioner asks MCAS not be required for 11th graders

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts 11th graders may no longer be required to take the MCAS test to graduate.

Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley announced Thursday that he would be recommending the state’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to modify the graduation requirements for the Class of 2020.

This would also adjust the timeline for administering the tests to third grade through eighth grade and tenth grade to be extended to June 11.

Juniors and seniors in the state can still take the test for scholarships.

The upcoming MCAS is scheduled to open on May 3. The Education Department will offer remote administration of the ELA, math and science exams for students in grades 3-8.