Mass. DPH: Wear a mask indoors if you or family member are at risk, unvaccinated

BOSTON (WPRI) — Aiming to protect people who may be more vulnerable to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, Massachusetts health officials updated their mask-wearing guidance on Friday.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced it’s now recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear face coverings indoors in public if they or a member of their household has a weakened immune system or are at greater risk for severe disease due to age or an underlying condition.

People who are not yet vaccinated are also advised to wear masks.

The changes stem from updated guidelines put out by the CDC earlier this week, which recommend the use of masks indoors in areas with high transmission rates or when other risk factors are present.

All people in Massachusetts, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear masks in certain settings such as on public transportation and in health care facilities.

More to come.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

