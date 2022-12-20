ASHLAND, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Massachusetts doctor accused of assaulting an officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to FBI Boston.

Dr. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, of Ashland, was taken into custody Tuesday and is facing numerous charges, including civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.

Investigators received a tip less than a week after riot from someone who claimed that Starer had bragged to a mutual acquaintance about being prepared for the march prior to attending, according to court documents obtained by 12 News.

(Story continues below gallery.)

(Courtesy: FBI Boston)

(Courtesy: FBI Boston)

(Courtesy: FBI Boston)

(Courtesy: FBI Boston)

(Courtesy: FBI Boston)

(Courtesy: FBI Boston)

(Courtesy: FBI Boston)

(Courtesy: FBI Boston)

Surveillance footage from inside the Capitol shows Starer entering the building and participating in the riot. Starer was also spotted in body-worn camera footage hitting an officer in the head.

An arrest warrant was issued for Starer after she was positively identified by a colleague in several photos from the riot, according to court documents.

The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine confirms Starer has been a licensed doctor in the state for nearly four decades. She specializes in addiction medicine, as well as obstetrics and gynecology.

Starer’s current license remains active, though it is set to expire in March 2023.

FBI Boston said Starer is one of 19 people locally to be charged in connection with the riot.

ALSO READ: