Mass. death penalty bill named in memory of slain officers

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Some Massachusetts lawmakers and relatives of a fallen police officer have supported a proposed bill that would make anyone over 18 years old, who is convicted of killing law enforcement officers, be eligible for the death penalty.

The “Chesna-Gannon” bill was named in honor of Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon and Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna who were killed in the line of duty in 2018.

According to officials, the bill would give the state the option of giving the death penalty to anyone who “murders a law enforcement officer either knowing that the victim was a law enforcement officer engaged in the performance of his or her duties or in retaliation for the performance of his or her duties, or both.”

According to officials, the bill defines a law enforcement officer as “a correction officer or a person exercising the authority of a police officer, sheriff, or deputy sheriff.”

According to police, Gannon was assisting other police officers serving a warrant at a Barnstable home in April 2018 when he was shot. He later died at Cape Cod Hospital.

In July 2018, Sgt. Chesna died after being shot multiple times after chasing a suspect whom Weymouth police say was driving reckless and fled the scene after crashing his car.

According to police, the man identified as Emmanuel Lopes, allegedly hit Chesna in the head with a large rock after being chased on foot, and later took Chesna’s gun and shot him multiple times.

“We are now under a total cloud of grief, every day we don’t know where to go we don’t know what to do we don’t know where to look. We’re still looking for Mike,” said Maryann Chesna, Michael’s mother.

The bill has received support from Taunton Rep. Shaunna O’Connell, who said, “we need to stand with law enforcement and send a strong message that we do not tolerate the murder of any of our law enforcement officers.”

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker has also shown support for the bill, saying he has “a particular point of view here and I get the fact that it’s not one that’s shared by everybody and I’m OK with that.”

According to officials, a death penalty would not be made mandatory, however, it would be included as an option during sentencing.