BOSTON (WPRI) — The controversial issue of allowing undocumented immigrants the right to get a driver’s license in Massachusetts could be up to voters this fall.

State lawmakers have already approved the measure but opponents have collected over 100,000 signatures to put it on the ballot and let residents vote.

The legislation would require individuals to provide documentation to obtain a license including proof of their identity, residency in the state, and date of birth. The new rules would apply to those who don’t have proof they are in the country legally, including those not eligible for a Social Security number.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles would be required to come up with regulations about what specific kinds of documentation are acceptable. The licenses would not become available until July 1, 2023.

Opponents say they’re concerned undocumented immigrants with a state credential could lead to voter fraud, or criminals could lie about their identity to get a license.

Supporters say it allows people living in the Bay State to drive to work, support the economy, and that there are safeguards in place.

Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the legislation but lawmakers voted to override the veto.

Secretary of State William Galvin said they are working to validate all of the signatures now. if they are validated, the measure would become Question 4 on the ballots in November.