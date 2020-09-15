CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Mass. college virus testing reviewed; Nantucket battling COVID-19

Massachusetts

The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker said the state is reviewing protocols associated with testing and contact tracing and quarantining at colleges and universities in Massachusetts following a coronavirus outbreak at Boston College last week.

Baker said the state had put in place a “very robust platform” for testing and contact tracing at the more than 100 colleges in the state.

With regular testing going on at the vast majority of those campuses, the state has seen a low rate of transmission, the Republican said at a Tuesday press conference.

Health officials in Nantucket are planning to step up efforts to fight COVID-19 at job sites.

