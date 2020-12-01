Marijuana regulators clear way for home deliveries in Mass.

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission is adopting new rules for delivering recreational marijuana.

The regulations establish two types of delivery licenses: one for courier service, and one for the delivery operator.

Kobie Evans, one of the co-owners of Pure Oasis in Dorchester, says the new regulations will make it easier for minorities and others to break into the cannabis industry.

“It’s a lot different than trying to spend millions on cultivation, or retail, it was meant to be easier to get into delivery,” he said. “It’s a good gateway into allowing people into the industry especially for equity applicants.”

But not everyone supports the decision. The Commonwealth Dispensary Association claims this type of license will devastate existing retailers.

Delivery of medicinal marijuana is already available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community