Marijuana regulators clear way for home deliveries in Mass.

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission is adopting new rules for delivering recreational marijuana.

The regulations establish two types of delivery licenses: one for courier service, and one for the delivery operator.

Kobie Evans, one of the co-owners of Pure Oasis in Dorchester, says the new regulations will make it easier for minorities and others to break into the cannabis industry.

“It’s a lot different than trying to spend millions on cultivation, or retail, it was meant to be easier to get into delivery,” he said. “It’s a good gateway into allowing people into the industry especially for equity applicants.”

But not everyone supports the decision. The Commonwealth Dispensary Association claims this type of license will devastate existing retailers.

Delivery of medicinal marijuana is already available.