Marijuana home delivery services launch in Massachusetts

Massachusetts

by: PHILIP MARCELO Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Home-delivered marijuana has arrived in Massachusetts. At least two companies announced this week they’ve launched operations.

Lantern says it’s now serving the Boston area. Your Green Package says its driver teams hit the road this week in the greater Northampton area out in western Massachusetts.

The companies are among the first to benefit from the recent creation of new state licenses for recreational marijuana delivery companies.

Prior to that, Massachusetts consumers could only buy recreational marijuana in-store.

California and some other states that have legalized cannabis have also approved some form of delivery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/9/2021: Rep. Joe Shekarchi (D) Warwick, R.I.

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community