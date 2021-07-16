Marijuana home delivery services launch in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Home-delivered marijuana has arrived in Massachusetts. At least two companies announced this week they’ve launched operations.

Lantern says it’s now serving the Boston area. Your Green Package says its driver teams hit the road this week in the greater Northampton area out in western Massachusetts.

The companies are among the first to benefit from the recent creation of new state licenses for recreational marijuana delivery companies.

Prior to that, Massachusetts consumers could only buy recreational marijuana in-store.

California and some other states that have legalized cannabis have also approved some form of delivery.