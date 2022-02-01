Mansfield woman arrested amid investigation into Boston officer’s death

CANTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Mansfield woman has been charged in connection with the recent death of a Boston police officer, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Karen Read, 41, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation into the death of John O’Keefe, a 16-year veteran of the Boston Police Department.

O’Keefe was found unresponsive outside a Canton home early Saturday morning, according to Morrissey. He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“Our thoughts are very much with those whom John left behind,” Morrissey said in a statement.

Morrissey said investigators believe Read drove to the Fairview Road home with O’Keefe. She has been charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death, and motor vehicle homicide.

The specifics surrounding O’Keefe’s death have not yet been released, however, Morrissey said more information may be made public during Read’s arraignment Wednesday.

