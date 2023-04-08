MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Mansfield police are investigating after gun shots were fired in the area of Franklin St. on Saturday.

Police said they were initially called to the area around 3 a.m. and spoke with a Franklin St. resident who provided doorbell camera footage of the shooting.

After reviewing the video, police determined that five shots were fired from an unknown car that was driving south toward East Street. Mansfield police said no one was hit.

Police then met with another Franklin St. resident who reported that they discovered a bullet hole in the wall of the home and bullet remnants on the floor.

More resources were then called to the scene and the area was closed off.

The Mansfield Police Department is asking any residents and business owners in the area to check their camera footage and contact them if they captured anything relating to the shooting.