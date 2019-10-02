Man who threatened Boston Globe sentenced to 4 months in prison

BOSTON, MA – FEBRUARY 20: The Boston Globe signage hangs on the side of its building on February 20, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. The New York Times Company, which owns The Boston Globe, said today its plans to sell the Globe and it’s New England Media Group, and has hired an investment firm to help […]

BOSTON (AP) — The California man who threatened to kill employees of The Boston Globe has been sentenced to four months in prison.

Federal prosecutors had recommended that Robert Chain serve 10 months.

The Los Angeles man was arrested in August 2018 after he made 14 calls threatening the lives of Globe staff because the newspaper called on media organizations to denounce President Trump’s attacks on the press.

The Boston Globe reported that Chain had also threatened reporters at The New York Times, leaving messages filled with racial slurs and threats to rape and kill them or their relatives.

In May, Chain pleaded guilty to seven counts of making threatening communications in interstate commerce.

Chain’s attorney says his client “deeply regrets his inexcusable actions.” He recommended time served and three years of probation.