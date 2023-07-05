YARMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A 40-year-old man suffered “traumatic” injuries from a fireworks explosion on the Fourth of July, according to the Yarmouth Fire Department.

First responders rushed to a home on Cohasset Path Tuesday evening and found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries to his leg and hand.

The man was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital via ambulance. First responders initially requested a MedFlight, but the helicopter was unable to fly due to the weather.

“This is a reminder that the use, possession, or sale of fireworks is illegal in the state of Massachusetts,” the Yarmouth Fire Department said in a statement. “Please leave the fireworks to the professionals, and have a safe and enjoyable Independence Day celebration.”

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that emergency departments across the country treat roughly 10,000 fireworks injuries annually. Of those injuries, 73% happen in July alone.

The CSPC provided a breakdown of the most common injuries reported:

Hands and fingers: 29%

Head, face and ears: 19%

Legs: 19%

Eyes: 16%

Other: 12%

Burn injuries from fireworks make up 38% of all emergency department visits, according to the CPSC.

“Fireworks are beautiful to watch, but they can be deadly when mishandled or misused, or if the fireworks themselves contain illegal components,” CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric said. “I urge everyone to use care around fireworks, only use fireworks labeled for consumer use and always keep children far away from fireworks, including sparklers. We want everyone to have a fun and safe celebration.”

The CPSC is urging everyone to celebrate safely by taking the following precautions:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit — hot enough to melt some metals.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area, and only purchase and set off fireworks that are labeled for consumer (not professional) use.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

While the use, possession, or sale of all fireworks is illegal in Massachusetts, Rhode Islanders can light off ground and hand-held sparkling devices, fountains, wheels, spinners, party poppers and toy smoke devices. The Ocean State prohibits the use of firecrackers, rockets, mortars and other explosive projectiles.