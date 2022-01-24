Man shot at mall in Braintree over weekend dies

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — A man shot inside a Massachusetts mall over the weekend has died.

Authorities said Monday that 26-year-old Dijoun Beasley, of Boston, was shopping inside a store at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree on Saturday afternoon when he was shot by another man with a handgun.

He was taken to the hospital. No arrests were announced.

Police on Saturday said the victim was apparently targeted.

The shooting sent shoppers fleeing from the suburban mall near Boston, which has been the site of previous violent acts in recent years.