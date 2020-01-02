Man seriously injured when ice crashes through windshield

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — State police say a man was seriously injured on a Massachusetts highway when ice on a commercial truck apparently dislodged and went crashing through the windshield of the pickup truck he was driving.

A woman and two children also in the pickup went Thursday to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The vehicles were on Route 3 north in Burlington at about 11:30 a.m.

A trooper stopped a commercial truck with New Hampshire registration thought to be responsible for the injuries several minutes later.

No additional information was released.