Man sentenced for sexually assaulting teen on cruise ship

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Mississippi man who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old on a cruise ship traveling from Boston to Bermuda has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.

Records show Adam Christopher Boyd, of Bay Springs, Miss., pleaded guilty in April to a charge of sexual abuse of a minor.

The 33-year-old Boyd was sentenced on Wednesday in Boston. Prosecutors say Boyd assaulted a 15-year-old child while they were both aboard a cruise ship docked in the Bahamas.

Boyd’s attorney said in a separate filing that Boyd had no prior criminal convictions and has a “record of hard work and employment.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com