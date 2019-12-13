Man sentenced for sexually assaulting teen on cruise ship

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Mississippi man who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old on a cruise ship traveling from Boston to Bermuda has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.

Records show Adam Christopher Boyd, of Bay Springs, Miss., pleaded guilty in April to a charge of sexual abuse of a minor.

The 33-year-old Boyd was sentenced on Wednesday in Boston. Prosecutors say Boyd assaulted a 15-year-old child while they were both aboard a cruise ship docked in the Bahamas.

Boyd’s attorney said in a separate filing that Boyd had no prior criminal convictions and has a “record of hard work and employment.”