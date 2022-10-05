BOSTON (WPRI) — A Buzzards Bay man was convicted last week for his role in a violent kidnapping tied to a Cape Cod heroin trafficking ring, according to United States Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Cameron Cartier, 28, pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to obstruct justice by retaliating against a witness, victim or informant.

Cartier was charged alongside four other suspects back in March 2020.

Prosecutors said that, in April 2019, Cartier and the others lured a known victim from Massachusetts to Rhode Island.

The suspects then kidnapped the man, stripped him naked, assaulted and threatened to rape him, and then took his clothing and cell phone, according to prosecutors. The kidnapping and assault were reportedly filmed by those involved.

Rollins said the victim was kidnapped because the suspects erroneously believed he was cooperating with law enforcement.

Albert Lee and Anthony Basilici pleaded guilty to their involvement in the kidnapping lsat month. Bascili was also convicted on drug trafficking charges.

The other three suspects, identified as Edwin Otero, Justin Joseph and Tony Johnson, have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled for trial in January 2023.

Rollins described Cartier’s actions as “nothing short of terrifying.”

“He actively and willingly participated in a violent scheme to kidnap, beat, terrorize and threaten to sexually assault a victim who he incorrectly believed was working with law enforcement,” Rollins said. “This case is a good example of how drug trafficking activities can drive violence in our communities.”

Cartier is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 10, 2023.