Man pleads guilty to killing 3 women found dead in his home

FILE — In this Monday, June 4, 2018, file photo, Stewart Weldon is led into Springfield District Court for arraignment on a new charge of kidnapping, in Springfield, Mass. (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man accused of killing three women whose bodies were found at his home in 2018 and charged with sexually assaulting and kidnapping a number of other women pleaded guilty in a reversal on Tuesday.

Stewart Weldon changed his not guilty plea to guilty on 39 charges during a hearing at Hampden County Superior Court.

The 44-year-old Springfield resident’s plea change came just weeks before his trial’s start. Weldon will be sentenced Thursday.

The bodies of three women were found in Weldon’s home after he was pulled over and a woman in his car said she had been held against her will, beaten and sexually assaulted.