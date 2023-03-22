REVERE, Mass. (WPRI) — The Revere man pleaded guilty to chaining his dog up on the edge of a beach and leaving him at the mercy of the next high tide, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Elisa Pacheco-Osario, 29, was convicted Wednesday on charges of animal cruelty and dog tethering.

Pacheco-Osario was arrested shortly after his dog was found chained to a an exposed steel rod protruding from the Winthrop Parkway ramp at Short Beach in August 2021.

The dog, which authorities described as a pit bull mix, had a thick metal chain around his neck with a heavy rock attached to it.

“During certain parts of the day, this portion of the beach is completely submerged, with the tide rising as high as street level, past the point where the dog was chained,” Massachusetts State Police explained at the time. “The dog was at risk drowning in a couple of hours if he hadn’t been found.”

Police identified Pacheco-Osario using surveillance footage from nearby homes, all of which showed him walking the dog to the beach.

When asked why he left the dog on the beach, police said Pacheco-Osario told investigators he “couldn’t keep the dog any longer.”

“Many of us may have pets for different reasons; the main reason is the joy they bring to our lives. If someone can no longer care for their pet, there are ways to rehome them, such as bringing them to an adoption center,” Hayden said. “This man made a cruel and irresponsible choice and he’s being held accountable for it.”

Pacheco-Osario was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years under the condition he pay restitution and not own any animals. He was also ordered to complete an online animal cruelty prevention and education program.