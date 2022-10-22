UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a man died after a wrong-way crash in Uxbridge.

Just before 10:30 p.m., troopers were called to Route 146 for reports of a person driving south in the northbound lanes.

A few minutes later, police were told that the vehicle crashed into an SUV.

The driver of the wrong-way car, only identified as a 42-year-old man from Douglas, was taken to UMass Lakeside Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 57-year-old man from Worcester, suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.